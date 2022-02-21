Spotty showers possible Tuesday morning, temps reach the lower 70s

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Skies stay mostly cloudy and temperatures stay warm tonight.

Overnight lows drop into the lower 50s tonight, about 10 degrees shy of record warm lows. A batch of rain creeps towards the Carolinas, but fizzles out on the way. A few spotty showers will be possibly by morning, most stay dry.

We keep mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain chances on Tuesday. Temperatures continue to warm up with highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows stay more than 20 degrees above average, a record warm low is in jeopardy by Wednesday morning.







A cold front crosses on Wednesday. Showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible. Watch for thunder and locally heavy downpours. Temperatures stay warm in the lower 70s.

The cold front continues to teeter the area Thursday and Friday. Clouds hang tight and spotty showers remain possible. Temperatures stay warm and well above average in the lower to middle 70s.

The cold front finally clears late Friday, leaving us cooler and drier on Saturday. Temperatures get back closer to average in the middle 50s. Our next storm could impact the area by Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: 73.