Spotty showers possible, but they’ll be light

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a beautiful, warm December afternoon on Friday we’ll find some changes in the forecast with a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day by Monday.

Clouds increase all day today ahead of our next front. Temperatures stay warm on southerly winds despite the cloud cover with highs in the middle 60s.

Showers hold off until this evening and should be light and spotty. Some rain showers could pass overnight with the slow but weak front. Lows stay mild in the 50s.

Any lingering rain exits Sunday morning, bringing dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon. Mostly cloudy and mild for the 1 PM kickoff at Bank of America Stadium with temperatures climbing back into the 60s.

That front stalls east allowing a developing storm and Gulf moisture to quickly surge northward. Expect widespread rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning’s commute. This storm is soaked, 1-2” downpours are likely. Totals over 2” could bring an isolated flooding risk.

Cold air squeeze in behind this storm so a few mountain snow flakes are possible. However, data is trending warmer, it looks like snow totals will be light – 1” or less.

This storm is fast, already exiting in the afternoon giving way to peeks of sunshine.

A chilly high pressure takes over on Tuesday bring sunshine but cold highs in the 40’s, overnight lows near freezing.

Another system arrives on Wednesday, this one chilly and wet too. For now it looks like rain is expected in the Piedmont with a wintry mix to snow in the mountains. This storm exits quickly, giving way to chilly sunshine and 40’s by Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, showers late. High: 65.

Tonight: Chance of showers. Low: 53.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, overnight rain. High: 66.

*WEATHER ALERT MONDAY: Heavy rain & mountain snow early

