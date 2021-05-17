Spotty showers possible before high temps move in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Disturbances moving through the region will keep us on the cloudy side overnight and again on Tuesday. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out overnight through Tuesday evening. After that– it’s all about the heat!

Tuesday won’t be that hot just yet. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80. But with sunshine returning in full force starting Wednesday, combined with an upper-level ridge of high pressure, the heat gets cranked and we could reach our first 90-degree day of the year by the weekend.

Humidity creeps up more over the weekend as well. All the while, we stay dry. A true taste of summer!







Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers possible. Low 58.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance stray shower. High 78.