Soggy start to the weekend

The weekend started off on the soggy side as the tropical system Delta slid towards the northeast.

Batches of rain will continue to move through the area overnight and on Sunday, so don’t put the umbrella away just yet. Some of the rain will be heavy at times through Sunday with the potential for minor flooding in parts of the area. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for some of our counties until Monday morning.

We could pick up around 1-2” of rain by the end of this event with higher amounts possible over the Mountains and Foothills. As the storm system pulls away on Monday we will start to dry out with just a few lingering showers possible. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Lo: 67

Sunday: Rain; Spotty storms. Hi: 74

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers. Hi: 79 Lo: 65