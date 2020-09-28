Soggy conditions Tuesday prompt Fox 46 Neighborhood Weather Alert Day

Mostly cloudy skies will be around overnight with low holding in the middle and upper 60s. A few showers could develop in parts of the area overnight as a storm system approaches from the west. A bit of patchy fog may be possible overnight or early Tuesday morning, so watch for some reduced visibilities.

Tuesday is a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day with soggy conditions taking over the Carolinas. A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms to the region with heavy rain possible at times.

The wet weather will linger into Wednesday before the storm system quickly pushes off to the east. We could see around a 0.5” to 1.5” of rain through midweek with locally higher amounts possible. Stay with Fox 46 for all updates on potential flooding problems.

Cooler and drier weather looks to move in behind this system with highs heading back in the upper 60s to low 70s for the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; 30% shower. Low 69

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 70% rain chance. Hi: 78

Wednesday: Plenty of clouds, 40% showers. Hi: 72 Lo: 58