Snow on the way? Storm shaping up to bring widespread wintry weather to western NC

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday and Thursday will be the calm before a big winter storm moves in on Friday.

Expect sunny skies and cooler temperatures Wednesday with seasonal highs right around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be back at 50 degrees but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning an area of low pressure will track along the gulf and swing into the FOX 46 viewing area.

Rain will change over to snow as temperatures bottom out in the mountains, foothills, and along the I-40 corridor.

Between I-40 and I-85 there will be snow but accumulations will minimal at best. Expect 3-6″ in the mountains, 1-3″ in the foothills and I-40 corridor, and a dusting to 1″ between I-40 and I-85.

The snow will come to an end Friday afternoon and skies will clear Saturday into Sunday with highs rebounding back into the 50s.

Keep checking in with FOX 46 on air and online for updates.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 51 Low: 31

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 51 Low: 35

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE