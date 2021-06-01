Slow-moving storm system to bring more humidity, scattered storms throughout the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More beautiful, comfortable weather on this Tuesday, as temperatures got back into the low and mid-80s. That’s exactly how warm we should be for the first day of June!

Most highs are in the 80s for the next several days, but the change coming involves something a lot of us could use — rain!

As a slow-moving storm system approaches from the west, moisture starts to increase on Wednesday. This will bring a little more humidity, and a few showers and storms. Watch for some of these popping up in the afternoon and evening.





These will likely be garden-variety, general thunderstorms. There’s not a good risk of damaging, severe storms. Thursday is when there’s a better chance you could get rain where you live.

Even though the chances are a little lower heading into the weekend, they’re not zero. Sounds like a typical summer pattern! Warm afternoons with the chance of showers & storms each day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 61.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers & storms develop. High 81.