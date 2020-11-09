Slow-moving cold front and Tropical Storm Eta bringing rain this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re flipping the switch to a rainy pattern this week. Three weather systems will work to increase moisture this week — high pressure offshore, Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf, and a slow-moving cold front to the west.
Between all of those, showers will gradually increase in coverage and intensity through mid-week.
After a cloudy, foggy start Tuesday, the afternoon remains on the cloudy side but without much rain. A few light scattered showers will be possible.
The wettest days this week will be Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when the rain becomes heavy at times, with a few storms possible as well.
We’ll have to watch for flooding with 1-3 inches of rain possible. At this point, the risk for any damaging storms remains low.
Showers taper off by early Friday, giving us a drier finish to the week. But, more rain will be possible over the weekend.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
Tonight: Cloudy, areas of fog. Slight chance shower. Low 60.
Tuesday: Cloudy with light showers possible. High 75.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- President Trump pushes to contest election in Pennsylvania; President-elect Biden prepares for transition to White House
- Even after election, hundreds of calls from voters flood Board of Elections offices
- Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
- 2024 election odds are already out. Joe Biden is not the favorite
- Doctors, survivors hopeful for potential COVID-19 vaccine