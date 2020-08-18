Slim rain chances Tuesday with plenty of sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will likely be the nicest day of the week with sunny skies, a very slim 10 percent chance for rain and lower humidity levels.

Get out and enjoy it because the rain returns Wednesday.

A frontal system to our east will kick moisture our way which will increase rain chances to 40 percent across the FOX 46 viewing area. It will stay unsettled and stormy through Friday.

This weekend will be quieter as the atmosphere becomes more stable. High temperatures will consistently stay below 90 degrees through Monday of next week.

FOX 46 is watching another two possible storms that could potentially develop over the next few days. Make sure to stay with FOX 46 News for the latest updates.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 88 Lo: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; 40 percent shower/storm. Hi: 86 Lo: 68