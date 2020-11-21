Slight dip in temps for Sunday

Another cool night is in store for our area with lows dropping into the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday is looking to be mainly dry with increasing clouds as a cold front approaches the region. A shower could pop up late in the day or at night on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will hold in the middle and upper 60s.

Once the front pushes east early on Monday we are looking a couple of beautiful days. Plenty of sunshine will be overhead on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. More rain is expected to push in for midweek as another storm system slides through the area. The rain will arrive later Wednesday and last through Thursday morning. We should quickly dry out by Thanksgiving dinner making for a nice evening.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44

Sunday: Partly sunny; late day shower. Hi: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 62 Lo: 48