CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Our beautiful day comes to a close with a pleasant night ahead. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows near 50 degrees.

It stays quiet early on Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s. Widespread showers and storms arrive after 1 p.m. These storms will come with lightning and locally heavy rain. Rain totals could pile up to an inch or more.

One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with the threat of damaging winds and a brief tornado. This threat is low, but now zero – and is healthiest from Charlotte and areas south. Stay weather aware!

The storms clear in the evening and a few showers could linger overnight.

We start out Wednesday warm and quiet again. We’ll find mostly cloudy skies and highs nearing 80 degrees.

This all comes ahead of another, even stronger cold front. Showers and storms arrive late in the afternoon and evening. These storms also come with a severe risk of damaging winds and brief tornadoes. With the warmer air and more fuel for storms, this threat may be greater than Tuesday’s, please stay weather aware!

Showers could linger early Thursday, it stays warm for one more day.

Cooler air arrives Friday, it is well below average by the weekend! Expect highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows dipping into the middle 30s!















Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 50.

*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT* Tomorrow: Showers/ storms, isolated severe risk south. High: 75.