Showers to linger overnight with rainy week ahead

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showers and drizzle will linger overnight, so grab your umbrella if heading out the door.

Fog will blanket parts of the area overnight into Monday reducing visibility and making for difficult travel. Otherwise, look for cloudy skies overnight with lower in the upper 30s.

The damp and dreary stretch will stick around into the start of the week with our next big back for moisture pushing through Monday night into Tuesday morning.

We will pick up another 0.5” to 1.5” of rain before the storm exits early Tuesday. A bit of sunshine is expected to return later Tuesday and Wednesday, which will help to dry things out for midweek. Temperatures will slowly rebound back into the 50s for the workweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with shower/drizzle, fog. Lo: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Hi: 50

Tuesday: Showers early, Partly sunny. Hi: 57 Lo: 42