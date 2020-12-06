Showers overnight as storm approaches from west

Some showers will begin to move into the area overnight as a storm system approaches from the west.

The showers will last through early Monday morning before quickly moving out of the region. Most of the shower activity will be on the light side and hit-or-miss, so you may or may not see some wet weather.

Patchy fog will also be an issue overnight through Monday morning, so watch for reduced visibility. Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

With the colder air in place a bit of snow may be possible in the Mountains tonight through Monday as well. Minor accumulation is expected with less than an inch for most locations, but places above 3500 ft could see a bit more.

Sunny skies take over once again for the rest of the workweek with highs slowly rebounding back to the 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. Lo: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. Light Mtn. snow. Hi: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Hi: 48 Lo: 29