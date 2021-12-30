Showers moving out, record-breaking warm New Year’s Eve

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Most of the rain Thursday was focused around the Charlotte area into South Carolina. Severe storms stayed to our south. No worries about the risk of severe storms tonight— most neighborhoods stay dry with only a small chance of a light shower or some drizzle.

Friday morning will likely be foggy in spots with plenty of lingering moisture. But grab the sunglasses— we’ll see more sunshine popping out through the afternoon, as temps warm into the record-breaking low and mid 70s. If you’re going out on New Year’s Eve, there’s only a small chance of rain with temps in the 60s.

A strong cold front will move into the region this weekend, bringing more scattered showers, and possibly a few storms, Saturday into Sunday. The rain Saturday will be scattered, so many of us will get in plenty of dry time. Sunday is looking more like a washout, with up to three inches of rain possible by Monday morning. Rain will move out after Monday morning, as colder air rushes in!

Yes, next week marks the return of the winter chill! As cold air rushes in and moisture lingers in the mountains early Monday, some snow is possible. It won’t be much— up to an inch or two is possible in the highest elevations. Just a sign of the colder times ahead! Next week will overall be colder and drier, with the next rain chance not until next Thursday.

Tonight: Cloudy, humid, with areas of fog. Low 56.

