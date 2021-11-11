Showers move through overnight, but sunshine returns for Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A cold front is on the move tonight, bringing rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The heaviest of the rain will fall in the mountains and foothills before weakening a bit as it moves into the Charlotte area.

As far as timing, most of it comes through overnight! So by the time many of you head out the door for work and school in the morning, it will be dry.

Sunshine then returns for the rest of your Friday! Temperatures behind this cold front won’t be cooler just yet– highs still end up on either side of 70.

Over the weekend, another cold front comes in— this one dry, but bringing the chill! Lows on Sunday morning will be in the 20s in the mountains; around freezing in Charlotte. Despite lots of sunshine, afternoon temps will struggle to rise through the 50s. Feeling a little more like winter again!

Early next week starts dry and cool. Temperatures then moderate close to 70 again late next week.

Tonight: Rain moves in. Thunder possible. Low 56.

