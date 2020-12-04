Showers move in to start the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will start on a cloudy note with scattered showers around this morning.

By Friday afternoon steadier showers will move in with heavy rain expected overnight and into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals will be around one inch while the mountains will see the rain transition over to snow. Snowfall totals will be between 1-3″ on the highest peaks.

Skies will clear across the piedmont for the second half of the day on Saturday and it will stay sunny and quiet into Sunday.

The next rain maker will move in on Monday bringing a 30% chance for showers with it. The rest of the next work week looks quiet with sunny skies and highs staying in the 50s through Thursday.

Today: 60% pm showers. Hi: 57 Low: 42

Tomorrow: 20% am showers. High: 55 Low: 30

