Showers linger across area after day of strong storms

Strong and severe storms erupted in parts of our area Thursday evening, dropping some hail in upstate SC along with some wind damage.

While the threat for additional damaging storms is lower overnight, scattered showers and storms will continue to move in from the west.

Heavy, flooding rain and gusty wind are the main threats, and still have a way to get warnings while you’re sleeping, such as alerts on your phone or a weather radio… just in case.

A few showers may linger early in the morning, otherwise Friday will be drier. Some sunshine will help boost temps into the low 80s for some. The wind will be breezy, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains where gusts up to 40 mph are expected.

Saturday is a little quieter before another front moves in for Sunday. This could bring more strong/severe storms to our area– stay tuned!

Tonight: Showers and storms. Low 66.

Friday: Shower early, then partly sunny and breezy. High 82.