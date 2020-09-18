Showers from Sally pull away while cool weather moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The lingering showers Friday morning will gradually taper off as the remnants of Sally continue to pull away.

Clouds will begin to break apart this afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine at times. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Beautiful fall-like weather will take over this weekend as high pressure settles into the region. Look for plenty of sunshine this weekend with temperatures holding in the middle and upper 60s both days.

Sunshine and dry conditions will persist through most of next week, but temps will be slowing climbing back to near 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, 20% early shower. Hi: 78

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 57

Saturday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 67 Lo: 51

