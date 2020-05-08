Showers expected Friday with a cold Mother’s Day Weekend ahead

Cool conditions continue Friday as a cold front will bring a round of showers across the area tonight.

Colder Canadian air will move in this weekend which will maintain below normal temperatures and possibly cause early morning frost and freeze conditions during the overnight and morning hours.

Highs will be well below average on Saturday and it will be especially cold on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will rebound later next week as strong and dry high pressure develops over our region.

Today: 40 percent chance for PM showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 40

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and cool. Hi: 62 Lo: 36

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hi: 69 Lo: 46