Showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A few showers and thunderstorms may pop up Monday afternoon bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain chances will be increasing throughout the week as a couple of systems affect the region. The extra cloud cover and rain will bring our temperatures back into the 80s by Thursday.

We are watching a potential storm in the Atlantic that could become tropical in the next few days. Stay with FOX 46 Charlotte for the very latest as the system develops.

Monday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 91

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 72

Tuesday: Partly sunny; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 92

