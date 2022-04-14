(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Some showers and a stray storm will still be possible this evening before the cold front shifts eastward. Skies will then gradually clear overnight as drier air settles into the region. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by daybreak.

Good Friday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

Easter weekend will start off mostly cloudy on Saturday and highs in the lower 70s. A few showers could develop on Saturday as a weak storm system moves through the Carolinas. It will not be a washout, but you will want to keep your eye to the skies just in case.

By Sunday, the storm system will pull away leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday with high holding in the upper 60 and lower 70s.

Another storm will push showers into the region late Sunday and Monday. Highs will be back in the 60s for the start of the workweek. Stay tune for more updates!

Tonight: Shower/storm early, Clearing skies. Lo: 49

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 76

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Hi: 73 Lo: 51