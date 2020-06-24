Showers and storms likely Wednesday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another day, another round of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Today the best chances for storms will be south of the I-85 border where there is a marginal risk for severe storms.

A cold front will move through the area today and another will move through the area tomorrow.

As a result, there will be less humidity in the air as we move into this weekend.

High pressure will keep the weather quiet Friday through Sunday. By next week humidity and instability will return which will put a chance for showers and storms back in the forecast.

Today: 40% showers. Hi: 88 Lo: 68

Tomorrow: 20% showers. Hi: 85 Lo: 67

Friday: Sunny. Hi: 89 Lo: 70

