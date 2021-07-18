Showers and storms expected across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – You will want to keep your umbrella handy for the next couple of days as a stalled out front remains across the Carolinas. Some showers and storms will linger around overnight along with muggy conditions and lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances continue for the start of the week with showers and storms expected on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are a possibility with any storm that develops, so stay weather aware! Rainfall totals will be around 1-2” through Tuesday with locally higher amounts possible in spots. This could lead to minor flooding in parts of the area.

We will continue to have a break from the heat with temperatures holding in the 80s through midweek. We begin to dry out a bit by midweek, but the heat and humidity will crank into overdrive once again.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Lo: 71

Monday: Plenty of clouds, 80% storms. Hi: 82

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. Showers/storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 70