Showers and storms clearing out, couple of nice fall days ahead!

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A cold front is pushing east through the Carolinas tonight, taking any lingering showers or storms with it. The exception is in the mountains, where upslope showers will linger through the day Tuesday. Otherwise, we’ve got a nice couple of fall days ahead!

The days ahead will be much cooler, though! After starting in the 40s & 50s Tuesday morning, highs will only recover through the 60s to near 70. Tuesday will be breezy, too, with gusts to 25-30 mph. Wednesday is nice and sunny with highs again around 70.

There’s more needed rain ahead! A slow-moving area of low pressure will be roaming through the eastern U.S. Thursday and Friday. As it does, more periods of showers will develop, with a few storms possible as well. Some of the heaviest rain may develop in the mountains and foothills, where 2-3 inches could fall. The rain chance lingers through Saturday before the low finally moves away.

Just in time for Halloween and trick-or-treating, dry weather returns! It will be a cool night for heading out in the costumes–temps will be falling into the 50s by 7pm.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Low 53.

Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Low 53. Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 70.