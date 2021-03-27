Showers and storms all weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A stormy weekend is ahead, stay weather aware both Saturday and Sunday!

Today, a warm front will lift north through the area. This will leave us mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the upper 70’s.

Scattered showers and storms roll through by the afternoon. A Marginal Severe Risk means one or two of these storms could be strong to severe, mainly with the threat of strong winds and heavy rain. Overall, the severe threat today is low.

Storms continue overnight with warm and muggy lower 60’s.

We’ve got a much healthier, more concerning severe threat on Sunday.

A cold front plows through the area with a line of showers/ storms. That line moves through midday through the late afternoon hours, prime time to tap into some warm fuels for strong to severe storms.

A Slight Severe Risk is posted, meaning some of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and a brief tornado. Please stay weather aware!

The line of storms quickly rushes east, clearing the area by Sunday evening after highs top out in the upper 70’s.

Behind that front we’ll find a much cooler, drier Canadian air mass sliding south. Expect sunshine and less humid 60’s across the area on Monday.

Our next front approaches by mid-week.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* SATURDAY: Scattered showers/ storms, a strong one or two

Today: Scattered storms. High: 76.