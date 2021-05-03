Severe thunderstorms might still be in store the next few days

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A warm and humid air mass helped fuel the development of strong and severe thunderstorms Monday, and we may see more the next couple of days!

A cold front remains back to our west, which will keep us in the warm and humid zone again Tuesday.

While it may not be quite as active as of Monday, you’ll still need to be weather aware, especially in the afternoon and evening, for possible severe storms.





As the front moves in Wednesday, a few more showers and possibly severe storms may develop.

After the front passes, late Wednesday through Friday will be less humid, and temps will get a little cooler. Expect mostly dry weather heading into at least Saturday.

Early next week, the pattern may turn more active again with scattered showers and storms. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers/thunder possible

Low 66. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms develop. High 83.