Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Caldwell, Burke counties

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Wednesday for the following counties:

Caldwell, Burke until 3:30 p.m.

Heat Advisories remained in effect Wednesday until 8 p.m. for Charlotte with heat indices expected to crack 100.

A weak trough pushing into the region will bring another short-lived break from the extreme heat into the weekend. A building ridge of high pressure to our west will then likely support a return to the heat by early next week.

Today: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 75

Tomorrow: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 74

Friday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 72

