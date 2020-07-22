Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Caldwell, Burke counties

Weather Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Wednesday for the following counties:

  • Caldwell, Burke until 3:30 p.m.

Heat Advisories remained in effect Wednesday until 8 p.m. for Charlotte with heat indices expected to crack 100.

A weak trough pushing into the region will bring another short-lived break from the extreme heat into the weekend. A building ridge of high pressure to our west will then likely support a return to the heat by early next week.

Today: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 75
Tomorrow: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 74
Friday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 72

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story