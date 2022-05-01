CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Showers and storms will continue to roll through the area this evening and early overnight before the cold front shifts east. A Severe T’storm Watch was issued for parts of the area until 9 p.m. tonight. Watch for damaging winds, heavy downpours, hail, and an isolated tornado. Stay weather aware!

Behind the front, skies will clear out overnight with just a few patchy clouds and lows in the lower 60s.

Monday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and warm temps in the mid to upper 80s.

The warm temperatures will continue to be the big story throughout the workweek. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s through Friday.

There are two more storms that will roll through this week causing showers and storms to pop up at times. Stay weather aware over the next several days!

Tonight: Showers/storms early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 62

Monday: Plenty of sunshine and warm. Hi: 87

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, late-day shower/storm. Hi: 86 Lo: 63