Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon, wind gusts and flooding main threat

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Some needed rain moved in Tuesday, and for the most part, it was plain rain. As we head through Wednesday, the weather could turn a little more turbulent, as severe storms will be possible with a cold front moving in.

You won’t have to worry about severe storms overnight, or even Wednesday morning. But as we break out with peeks of sunshine just as the front moves in Wednesday afternoon & evening, that extra ‘fuel’ in the atmosphere could lead to a couple damaging storms. Strong wind gusts would be the main threat with any of these, along with flooding. Stay weather aware!

Behind the front, here comes the delightful fall weather, right on cue! Thursday is the first full day of fall, and it will feel more like it. The sunshine returns, along with cooler temps. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s for several days in the morning, and highs will only be in the 70s Thursday & Friday. Enjoy!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Thunder possible. Low 68.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms develop. High 83.