Severe risk low, NOT zero: Strong storms overnight across the Carolinas

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A strong cold front and area of low pressure will move into the Carolinas overnight, bringing a batch of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms from roughly 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

While the risk of a severe storm is low, it’s not zero. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat. Even outside of any gusty storms though, the wind will be whipping!

A Wind Advisory is in effect through early Friday morning with gusts up to 40-50 mph expected. Also, a bit of snow is possible in the mountains Friday morning! Only light accumulation is expected in the highest elevations.

Behind the front, high pressure returns for the weekend. This means the return of sunshine, but cooler again. Highs will be in the lower 60s Friday, only near 60 Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Rain returns next week, with warmer temperatures again, too!

Tonight: Rain, t’storms moving in. Windy. Low 56.

