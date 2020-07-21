Several heat and storm warnings issued for Tuesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mecklenburg County until 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yancey County through 4:15 p.m. Warnings were also issued until 5 p.m. for Caldwell, Burke, and Avery counties. Warnings were issued in Cherokee, Spartanburg, Rutherford, and Cleveland counties until 5:30 p.m. Rowan and Iredell were under warnings until 6:15 p.m.

60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail are possible.

A Heat Advisory was issued on Tuesday and has been issued again for Wednesday from Noon to 8 p.m.

Temperatures will dip a bit during the middle portion of the week but highs will go back up heading into next week. Scattered afternoon and evening storms are expected through at least Friday. Stay cool and safe!

Today: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 96 Lo: 75

Tomorrow: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 73

Wednesday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 72

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android