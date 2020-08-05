Seasonable temps with scattered storms Wednesday afternoon and evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A stalled frontal system will keep storms in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A small disturbance will swing through on Thursday and increase chances for storms a bit more. Into this weekend highs will be around 90 and the token 30 percent chance for showers and storms are back in the forecast.

Overall, rather typical weather is expected into next week.

Wednesday: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72

Thursday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 71