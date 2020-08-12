Scattered to numerous showers and storms later Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We have a lingering shower or thunderstorm around Wednesday morning, so don’t be surprised if you run into a few drops on your morning commute.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered across the area Wednesday afternoon. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out Wednesday, so watch for heavy downpours, damaging wind, and lightning. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The unsettled pattern continues through the weekend with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. With an extra amount of cloud cover around over the next few days, we expect temperatures to be back in the middle and upper 80s through Sunday.

We are watching Tropical Depression Eleven far out in the Atlantic. This storm is expected to become a tropical storm over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wednesdsay: Partly sunny; 50% showers/storms. Hi: 91

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 72

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; 60% showers/storms.