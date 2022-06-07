CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Showers are working their way into the High Country. Storm chances keep us unsettled through the middle of the week.

A cold front keeps us a bit unsettled this evening with a few showers and storms. Expect a mostly cloudy and muggy night ahead with lows around 70 degrees.

The front stalls through Wednesday, keeping chances for some showers and storms in the picture. Heat and humidity continue to crank with highs in the upper 80s. That humidity could fuel some taller thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and large hail. Stay weather aware!







The front clears to the east by Thursday. Expect sunshine, warm temperatures, and lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s. It stays quiet through Friday, still warm and sunny.

Showers and storms return Saturday with our next cold front. For now, it looks like we dry out for Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated storm. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89.