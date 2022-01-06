Scattered showers return to Charlotte, snow moves into the mountains Thursday; bitter cold takes hold for weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Low pressure swinging in from the southwest brought heavy snow west of our area, and is bringing some snow to the North Carolina mountains Thursday night.

However, for most locations, it’s not adding up to much. Up to 1-3 inches is possible by the time it tapers off early Friday morning. Higher totals are possible in the highest elevations.

Outside of the mountains, it’s been mostly rain. Scattered showers will continue to roll through from time to time early tonight. Then, our attention turns to the cold blast blowing in!

As temps fall to near or below freezing overnight, watch for some icy spots through the morning. As the wind picks up, “feels like” temps will drop below zero in the mountains in the morning, with 20-degree wind chills around Charlotte. Bundle up!





A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the mountains. Saturday morning is even colder, with teens and 20s for morning lows.

Much like Friday, highs will struggle to warm through the 40s despite lots of sunshine. Sunday’s highs are back in the 50s as another round of showers moves in.

Tonight: Lingering showers early/mountain snow. Windy. Low 32.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 45.