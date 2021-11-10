Scattered showers, some heavy, coming to the Carolinas by Thursday afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Another chilly night is on tap for our area with lows dropping into the 40s under clear to partly cloudy skies

A cold front will move in Thursday night bringing us some rain that could be heavy at times. The wet weather will push in later on Thursday with the heaviest coming Thursday night. As the cold front shifts eastward, we will see our area quickly drying out early Friday.

Cooler air behind the front will drop out temps back into the 60s for Friday and Saturday despite plenty of sunshine.

A secondary cold front will push through on Saturday bring another push of cold air. So get ready for that fall feeling to return by Sunday with highs dropping back into the 50s. The front is moisture-starved and will not bring us any rain this weekend.

Tonight: Clear to partly and cool. Lo: 46

Thursday: Clouds with showers. Hi: 70

Friday: Shower early, Partly cloudy. Hi: 68 Lo: 55