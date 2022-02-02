Scattered showers return for Thursday, heavier on Friday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Time to grab the umbrella again! As a slow-moving cold front approaches, shower chances will increase tonight through Thursday. It won’t be raining everywhere all the time; just have the rain gear handy, just in case!

Friday is when the cold front actually moves into the Carolinas, which is when the rain becomes more widespread and heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.









Yes, this is all rain that we’re talking about… because temperatures will be warmer! Lows in the morning won’t be nearly as cold as the past few in the 20s. Everyone stays above freezing, and highs will top out in the 60s Thursday and Friday afternoons. East of Charlotte toward Rockingham will end up in the 70s!

Don’t get used to it, though. Colder air returns for the weekend. Highs are back in the low 50s Saturday, with 40s on Sunday. We’re still watching for the possibility of another round of moisture to quickly return from the south Saturday night, and if everything lines up, the Charlotte metro, south and east could get a brief wintry mix. Something to keep in mind for Sunday morning. Check in for updates!

Tonight: Showers in spots. Patchy fog. Low 48.

