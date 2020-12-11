Scattered showers return for the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a beautiful, warm December afternoon we’ll find some changes in the forecast with a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day by Monday.

We’ll stay dry tonight with increasing clouds and mild lows in the 40s.

It stays mostly cloudy, mild, and dry Saturday afternoon as a cold front approaches. Temperatures climb into the middle 60s again. Showers arrive late in the evening with some rain showers possible overnight. We could find a few spotty showers Sunday morning, but rain should exit early.

Expect it to be dry, mostly cloudy, and mild by game time Sunday. Panthers take on the Broncos at the Bank at 1 p.m.

A wetter, colder storm makes its approach on Sunday. Rain arrives overnight Sunday with a soaking morning commute on Monday.

Expect widespread rain with some locally heavy downpours possible. 1-2” rain is likely. Cold air squeezes in NW, bringing a mountain mix to snow on Monday. 1-3” snow totals are possible.

The storm exits quickly, we might even see some sun on Monday afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Chilly sunshine takes over behind the front on Tuesday, highs get stuck in the upper 40s/ lower 50s. Overnight lows dip towards freezing.

Another storm quickly approaches by Wednesday bringing rain in the Piedmont and a mix to snow in the mountains. More details to come on that storm!

Chilly sunshine returns by Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 43.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, showers late. High: 64.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, overnight rain. High: 65.

WEATHER ALERT MONDAY: Heavy rain & mountain snow early

