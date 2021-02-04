Scattered showers overnight with wintry-icy mix possible in the mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front is on the move, bringing scattered rain showers with a little wintry/icy mix possible in the mountains Thursday night.

Watch for a few icy spots in the higher elevations. Although it will be rainy overnight and early Friday morning, it’s not a washout!

Friday afternoon is dry with lingering clouds. The wind is another issue– again, especially in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the high country overnight, with gusts to 50 mph possible. Even in the Charlotte area, winds could gust up to 35 mph through Friday afternoon.

Saturday is mostly dry. Sunday is looking “iffy”, as a coastal low-pressure system pushes moisture back in, giving us the chance of showers mainly early Sunday.

It’s possible the Charlotte area may see a little light snowfall, with some accumulating snow in the mountains.

Keep checking in for updates!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Showers move in, breezy. Low 42.

Friday: AM showers, drier afternoon. Breezy. High 57.