Tornado Warnings issued Sunday in the Carolinas

A Tornado Warning was issued until 5:45 p.m. on Sunday in York and Chester, South Carolina. This was the second Tornado Warning issued on Sunday as Anson and Richmond counties were under the same warning earlier Sunday afternoon.

Some showers and a rumble of thunder will linger overnight as the remnants of Delta continue to pull off to the northeast. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

A few spotty showers may stick around on Monday, but we don’t expect much and much of the time will be dry. Plenty of clouds will remain overhead on Monday with highs climbing back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Beautiful weather will take over for most of the week allowing us to dry out for a bit.

Another front swings through at the end of the week bring more rain chances and cooler temperatures. Stay with Fox 46 News for the very latest information.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; 40% showers. Lo: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers. Hi: 79

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 82 Lo: 62

