Scattered showers and storms make their way into Charlotte overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Unsettled weather will be the big story for the next few days as tropical moisture and a cold front push into the region.

We will remain on the mild side overnight with lows holding in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Look for scattered showers and storms overnight through Thursday, so make sure to grab your umbrella before heading out.

The showers should become spotty on Thursday afternoon with much of the time staying dry. Temperatures will be slightly below average on Thursday with highs hitting the upper 70s and lower 80s.







Rain chances will slowly diminish over the next few days as the moisture and cold front shifts eastward. Which means some sunshine will be returning for the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

The tropics continue to stay active with a couple of potential storms developing over the next 5 days. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest information.

Tonight: Clouds with showers/storms; humid. Lo: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, shower/storm. Hi: 82

Friday: Partly sunny, spotty shower. Hi: 84 Lo: 66