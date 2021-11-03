Scattered rain showers Thursday morning, temps stay in the 40s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cold high-pressure building in brought the chill on Wednesday! Get used to it– we’ll get even colder in the coming days.

At the same time, moisture will be increasing overnight. This will bring some scattered light rain showers for Thursday morning, with some snow even possible over the higher elevations in the mountains.

A few flakes could fall around the foothills, too. Nothing to get too excited about–just something neat to see! Some rain will linger through early afternoon then move out.

It’s then back to drier–but colder–weather. A Freeze Watch has been posted for counties surrounding Charlotte, where temps are expected to fall to 32 degrees or lower.





Protect pets, plants, and pipes before bed Thursday night! Friday and Saturday nights will be just as cold. Bundle up!

But the weekend is looking dry, with highs back in the 60s on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some light rain possible. Low 42.

Thursday: Cloudy and chilly. Areas of rain. High 47.