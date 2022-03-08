(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Here comes the rain again! Scattered downpours and storms moved back into the area late Tuesday afternoon, and will continue to move through the region overnight.

Rain will linger Wednesday morning before gradually tapering off in the afternoon. Although thunderstorms are possible, the risk of severe storms is highest south & east of our area.

But remember– when thunder roars, go indoors! Some strong wind gusts will be possible with any storms.

Temperatures will be even cooler the next couple days, struggling to rise through the 50s. Showers will still be possible Thursday into Friday before another strong system heads our way.







It’s another cold front, blowing in frigid temps and more rain. In fact, temps will be cold enough to support some light snow in the mountains Saturday.

Sunday morning, lows will drop into the teens and 20s! Bundle up!

Tonight: Rainy with t’storms. Low 50.

Wednesday: Sct’d showers, t’storm. High 61.