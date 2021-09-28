Scattered clouds move in Wednesday, light showers can’t be ruled out

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dry high pressure is keeping us nice, sunny and warmer early this week.

A minor disturbance moving through the region brought some scattered clouds and even a few sprinkles to parts of the Piedmont (mainly around the Triad & Greensboro areas), but most areas stayed dry.





Even as a cold front drops in Wednesday, for the most part the only thing we’ll see is more scattered clouds. A few sprinkles or a light shower can’t be totally ruled out, but don’t count on it.

Rain chances don’t increase until late in the weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 88.