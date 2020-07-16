Scattered afternoon showers and storms Thursday with highs in the 90s

Weather Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will be similar to yesterday with highs in the 90s and a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

A cold front will pass just to our north over the weekend and it will be just enough to bump chances for rain up a bit.

Otherwise, we can expect hot and increasingly humid conditions to continue. Charlotte has had a streak of six straight 90 degree days and the seven-day forecast shows no signs of that streak stopping.

We can continue to expect stormy and hot weather right though Wednesday of next week.  

Today: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 73

Tomorrow: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 74

Friday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 74

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral