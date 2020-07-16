Scattered afternoon showers and storms Thursday with highs in the 90s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will be similar to yesterday with highs in the 90s and a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

A cold front will pass just to our north over the weekend and it will be just enough to bump chances for rain up a bit.

Otherwise, we can expect hot and increasingly humid conditions to continue. Charlotte has had a streak of six straight 90 degree days and the seven-day forecast shows no signs of that streak stopping.

We can continue to expect stormy and hot weather right though Wednesday of next week.

Today: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 73

Tomorrow: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 74

Friday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 74

