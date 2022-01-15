TRACKING ❄️ Snow, freezing rain, sleet approach the Carolinas from the west

***WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING***

***ICE STORM WARNING THROUGH 1 AM MONDAY***

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Winter Storm and Ice Warning is in effect as snow, sleet and freezing rain fall in the Carolinas Sunday.

SNOW: This will be a snow event in the mountains. Expect heavy snow almost all day on Sunday. Totals near 1 foot are possible in the highest elevations. Sleet will probably mix in the foothills and cut down snow totals ~2-6”. Charlotte won’t see too much snow, our window for snow will be much shorter. ~1” is possible mainly at the start and end of the event.

ICE: Where you don’t have snow, you will have ICE. Freezing rain and sleet could really pile up in the Piedmont. Totals up to 0.5” are possible around Charlotte and areas southeast. There is an increasing, growing concern that we may near/ exceed 0.5” of ice. This would mean power outages could last longer.

IMPACTS:

— ROADS WILL BE DANGEROUS – Whether its heavy snow or ice, roads will be slick, treacherous, and downright dangerous. Please stay home. If you must go out in an emergency, make sure you have a winter safety kit in the car (blanket, snacks, water, scrapers, charged phone…in case you get stuck).

— POWER PROBLEMS – With ice impacting a lot of the area, especially Charlotte, there is a high concern that trees and power lines may come down. Building ice and gusty winds will put stress on any hanging tree limbs and power lines. I am expecting at least scattered, if not widespread, power outages. Have supplies handy just in case!

The storms will work on exiting with a final dose of lighter snow Sunday evening. We should be dry by Monday morning BUT temperatures will be well below freezing. Snow and ice will refreeze, icy roads will be a big concern Monday morning.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon with highs near 40 degrees. Watch for more refreeze/ black ice opportunities going into Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Sunday: Wintry weather, Slick travel. Hi: 34

