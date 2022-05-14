CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our coastal storm is still swirling towards the Carolinas, bringing in some showers and storms.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures stay warm in the lower 80s.

We keep mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Much of the same tomorrow, still unsettled and showery. Expect some sun and clouds with occasional showers and storms. Temperatures hold in the middle 80s.

A cold front brings another push of some showers and storms on Monday. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

We finally dry out on Tuesday and the heat starts to crank. Summertime feel surges into the Carolinas by the end of the week with highs flirting with 90 degrees!

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered showers /storms. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers /storms. High: 85.