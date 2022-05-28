CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After an active week of weather, skies turn quiet for the holiday weekend!

High pressure is in control today. Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable middle 80s.

It stays clear, comfortable, and quiet tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Winds shift to the south tomorrow, so temperatures get a little warm. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

We start to crank the heat by Memorial Day. Temperatures start to make a run at 90 degrees again.

High-pressure overhead through the middle of the week means temperatures continue to heat up. We’ll find highs back in the low to middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

A cold front may bring a few showers and storms Thursday and Friday, easing that heat.

Today: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 84.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 89.