CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure is sitting just offshore, keeping us hot, humid, and at times stormy this weekend.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Humidity continues to pump into the Carolinas, temperatures climb towards 90 degrees. A few showers and storms could bubble up on the heat and humidity late in the day. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning, collapsing by sunset.

It stays mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Copy, cut, and paste for Sunday. The pattern keeps us in a hot and humid offshore flow, leaving us with temperatures near 90 degrees and heat-driven storm chances. Any storm could fire up quickly and pack a punch, stay weather aware!

It stays summery through the start of the work week. Not too much change in the overall pattern, we’ll keep temperatures in the lower 90s with some pop-up storm chances.

Our next cold front could bring more numerous storms by Thursday. This will take highs back down into the upper 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 90.