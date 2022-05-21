CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Still hot! Heat and humidity linger this weekend, though our records look safe this time around.

It stays hot today with temperatures up around 90 degrees. Dew points in the middle and upper 60s will have it feeling even hotter than that! Heat and humidity will cook the atmosphere, bubbling up some showers and storms.

Because we’ll be so hot, there could be enough fuel for a strong or severe storm. Any storms that do pop will be capable of locally heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. Stay weather aware!

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

Much of the same on Sunday! A copy, cut, and paste of heat, humidity, and storm chances as we continue to stay steamy and unsettled ahead of a cold front.

That front finally makes its approach on Monday. This will finally break the heat, highs cool back into the lower 80s. Rain becomes more widespread with showers and storms likely.

The front stalls and we stay cooler and unsettled on Tuesday. Expect showers and 70s!

The workweek looks active and unsettled with multiple rain chances. Highs rebound into the middle 80s by the end of the week.

Today: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 90.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89.